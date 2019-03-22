Claude Benjamin Crofford



Claude Benjamin Crofford, 82, of Lake Dallas, Texas passed away March 20, 2019 at his home. He was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas on March 13, 1937 to George and Flora (Elkins) Crofford.



In 1956 Claude enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving until 1965. He married Naomi Ruth Powell in Durant, Oklahoma on June 01, 1959, they had three children. Claude worked as an aircraft mechanic for American Airlines for many years prior to retiring.



He is survived by his wife, Naomi Crofford, daughter, Peggy Muhm, sons, Sandy Crofford and Curtis Crofford, grandsons, Brandon, Claye and Benjamin Crofford. He is also survived by his four brothers, Bennie Crofford, George Crofford, Danny Crofford and Mike Crofford. Claude is preceded in death by his parents, George and Flora Crofford, and his sister, Evelyn Elaine Weast.



Family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 6-8:00P.M. at Willowwood Church of the Nazarene in Denton, Texas. Funeral services will also be held at Willowwood Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with interment at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:30 A.M.