|
|
Cleo S. Newton
Cleo S. Newton, 86, of Cross Roads, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Pilot Point Care Center.
Mrs. Newton was born on December 12, 1932 in Denton to Luther Jerry and Cora Frances (Taylor) Sprabeary. She was married to Edward Newton on March 14, 1952 in Lewisville; he died on October 6, 1998. She worked for the Denton ISD and then the University of North Texas.
Cleo is survived by her daughters, Debra Owens (Ricky) of Cross Roads, Judy Newton of Denton; sons, Glen Williams of Denton, Jerry Don Newton (Tammy) of Pilot Point, Jackie Dunn (Jamie); grandchildren, Casey, Jason, Christy, Steven, Crystal, Breanna, Monica, Tabitha, Jeremy, Brian, Jimmy Don, Jennifer, Melissa; twenty-five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; daughters-in-law, Shari Newton of Denton, Debra Newton of Denton. She was preceded in death by sons, Edward Allen "Pancho" Newton and Kenneth Don Newton and great-grandson, Brandon Matakovich.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the chapel of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. Interment will follow at McCurley Cemetery in Lewisville.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 25, 2019