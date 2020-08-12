1/
Clifford Leroy (Cliff) Neubaum
1945 - 2020
Clifford Leroy "Cliff" Neubaum passed away on August 9, 2020, at the age of 74, surrounded by his daughter Traci and family. He was born in Belvidere, Illinois, to Charles and Ruth Neubaum on October 20, 1945.

Cliff married the love of his life, Anna Mae Vaughan on March 13, 1971. He and Anna were married over 30 years and lived in Krum, Texas, all their lives. Cliff loved his family and friends as much as they loved him. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and always looked forward to hosting weekly poker games with his friends. Mowing the lawn was one of his passions, and no one did it better than he did. Cliff always watched the weather in order to plan the day he would mow.

He is survived by his daughter Traci Neubaum Delcambre of Krum; grand-daughter Haley Dee McGuire and husband Cody; two great-grandchildren Ivy Aryn McGuire and River Milo McGuire from Haslet; brothers Charles A. Neubaum, Daniel L. Neubaum and wife Darlisa from Illinois; many nieces and nephews, and great-great children living in Texas and Illinois. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his brother Jerry Neubaum, and sisters Donna Bryant, Beverly Neubaum, and Charlotte Welch.

The family will welcome friends to celebrate Cliff's life on Saturday, October 18, 2020, at his home in Krum, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home. You may share online condolences and memories of Cliff with the Neubaum family at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coker Funeral Home - Sanger
403 Pecan St.
Sanger, TX 76266
(940) 458-3311
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
On behalf of everyone at VNA Ann's Haven Hospice, it was a privilege to be of service to Cliff and his family. You are in our hearts and prayers at this time and forever.
Kim Pearson
Acquaintance
August 10, 2020
Sending you all my love, hugs & prayers. I love you, more Know I am here for you.
Jo Ann Montya
Friend
