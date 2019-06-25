Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawkins Family Funeral Home
2711 Jacksboro Hwy
Fort Worth, TX 76114
(682) 255-0535
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hawkins Family Funeral Home
2711 Jacksboro Hwy
Fort Worth, TX 76114
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Hawkins Family Funeral Home
2711 Jacksboro Hwy
Fort Worth, TX 76114
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
IOOF Cemetery
Denton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Meadows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford T. Meadows


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clifford T. Meadows Obituary
Clifford T. Meadows

Clifford T. Meadows, 80, an Avionics Engineer, husband, and family man went to be with our Lord on Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home in Rhome, TX.

Funeral service is 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Hawkins Family Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Worth, TX with burial at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday at IOOF Cemetery in Denton. Family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. Tuesday at Hawkins Family Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX.

Clifford was born on September 9, 1938 to William Henry and Mary Catherine (Gowen) Meadows in Denton, TX. He was united in marriage to Peggy Finley on November 20, 1964 in Denton, TX. He is a retiree of Bell Helicopter and FAA. Clifford was a Mason, Ham Radio operator, and member Trinity Baptist Church in River Oaks.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Mary Lord, and his granddaughter, Stephanie Hoover. Clifford is survived by his wife of 55 years, three children and four grandchildren.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.