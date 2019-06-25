|
|
Clifford T. Meadows
Clifford T. Meadows, 80, an Avionics Engineer, husband, and family man went to be with our Lord on Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home in Rhome, TX.
Funeral service is 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Hawkins Family Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Worth, TX with burial at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday at IOOF Cemetery in Denton. Family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. Tuesday at Hawkins Family Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX.
Clifford was born on September 9, 1938 to William Henry and Mary Catherine (Gowen) Meadows in Denton, TX. He was united in marriage to Peggy Finley on November 20, 1964 in Denton, TX. He is a retiree of Bell Helicopter and FAA. Clifford was a Mason, Ham Radio operator, and member Trinity Baptist Church in River Oaks.
Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Mary Lord, and his granddaughter, Stephanie Hoover. Clifford is survived by his wife of 55 years, three children and four grandchildren.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 25, 2019