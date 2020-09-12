1/1
Colette Parks McGinley
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colette Parks McGinley

1936-2020

Colette Parks was born on February 12th, 1936 in Denton, TX to Mary and Cole Parks. She was the oldest of 5 daughters and grew up on the family dairy farm. She learned how to milk cows, catch chickens, churn butter, ride horses and all of the normal things a young farm girl dreams of. She attended Denton High School where she made life-long friends who remained special to her throughout her life.

After attending North Texas State for 2 years, Colette married her high school sweetheart, Joe Mitchell and began a life full of friends and travel in the Air Force. At 26 years young, she flew across the ocean to join her husband and live in Belgium with her 3 kids aged 5, 4, and 2. At the age of 30 she became a single mom and started a new job at Glenview Hospital in the medical records department. She worked hard and eventually became the head of the department.

Twelve years later Colette married Dr. Curtis McGinley, her soulmate with whom she shared a new life full of adventure. They enjoyed horses, boating, RV travel life, a Colorado vacation home, and worldly travel excursions. Curtis completed her.

When Harris HEB Hospital opened, she began a new career as the Medical Staff Coordinator. This was the perfect fit as she did LOVE telling all the doctors what to do! Colette always dreamed of a college degree, so at the age of 52 she returned to college to study marketing and communications and received her bachelor's degree from TCU. She then became the Marketing Director for Mid-cities Physical Therapy.

Following full retirement, she enjoyed spending more time with her 3 kids, her 5 grandkids, her Chi Omega friends, the Medical Wives Book club, her Denton HS friends as well as numerous other friends and family. Colette also loved spending her summers in Colorado in their RV and their Chalet in Breckenridge.

In recent years, her new home at HarborChase of Southlake provided great care and love for her and we are grateful that she was able to spend her final years in this supportive environment.

We will always appreciate and admire the love and devotion she had for her family. She taught us all how to live with joy and purpose. Colette lived an adventurous 84 years and left a legacy of love and life.

Colette is survived by her 3 children; Jolette Wine, Michelle Smith, Mike Mitchell and wife Kathy; her 5 grandchildren; Dustin Woodward, Kacie Woodward, Carson Wine, Conner Mitchell, Kamden Mitchell; her 4 sisters; Jeanice Montgomery, Jeanette Oxford, Gwynn Williams, and Susan Phenix; Dorothy Myers; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A special remembrance will be held at the Fort Worth Botanical Gardens on Monday, September 28th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in her memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved