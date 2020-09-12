Colette Parks McGinley
1936-2020
Colette Parks was born on February 12th, 1936 in Denton, TX to Mary and Cole Parks. She was the oldest of 5 daughters and grew up on the family dairy farm. She learned how to milk cows, catch chickens, churn butter, ride horses and all of the normal things a young farm girl dreams of. She attended Denton High School where she made life-long friends who remained special to her throughout her life.
After attending North Texas State for 2 years, Colette married her high school sweetheart, Joe Mitchell and began a life full of friends and travel in the Air Force. At 26 years young, she flew across the ocean to join her husband and live in Belgium with her 3 kids aged 5, 4, and 2. At the age of 30 she became a single mom and started a new job at Glenview Hospital in the medical records department. She worked hard and eventually became the head of the department.
Twelve years later Colette married Dr. Curtis McGinley, her soulmate with whom she shared a new life full of adventure. They enjoyed horses, boating, RV travel life, a Colorado vacation home, and worldly travel excursions. Curtis completed her.
When Harris HEB Hospital opened, she began a new career as the Medical Staff Coordinator. This was the perfect fit as she did LOVE telling all the doctors what to do! Colette always dreamed of a college degree, so at the age of 52 she returned to college to study marketing and communications and received her bachelor's degree from TCU. She then became the Marketing Director for Mid-cities Physical Therapy.
Following full retirement, she enjoyed spending more time with her 3 kids, her 5 grandkids, her Chi Omega friends, the Medical Wives Book club, her Denton HS friends as well as numerous other friends and family. Colette also loved spending her summers in Colorado in their RV and their Chalet in Breckenridge.
In recent years, her new home at HarborChase of Southlake provided great care and love for her and we are grateful that she was able to spend her final years in this supportive environment.
We will always appreciate and admire the love and devotion she had for her family. She taught us all how to live with joy and purpose. Colette lived an adventurous 84 years and left a legacy of love and life.
Colette is survived by her 3 children; Jolette Wine, Michelle Smith, Mike Mitchell and wife Kathy; her 5 grandchildren; Dustin Woodward, Kacie Woodward, Carson Wine, Conner Mitchell, Kamden Mitchell; her 4 sisters; Jeanice Montgomery, Jeanette Oxford, Gwynn Williams, and Susan Phenix; Dorothy Myers; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A special remembrance will be held at the Fort Worth Botanical Gardens on Monday, September 28th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice
in her memory.