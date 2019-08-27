|
|
Collyn Martin Baldes
Collyn Martin Baldes 36 of Denton passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Denton. He was born in Sioux City Iowa on April 22, 1983 to Martin and Linda (Tastad) Baldes. He graduated from Denton High School in 2001. He married Brittni Le Ann Luster on October 24, 2009 in Justin, Texas.
He was the Lead Installer of HVAC for BCI Mechanical in Denton.
The family will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors on Wednesday night, August 28, 2019 from 6-8:00 pm for Visitation.
A memorial Service will be held 10:00 am Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the GracePoint Church on East McKinney St. in Denton. Rev. Guy Earle will officiate the service.
Collyn is survived by his wife Brittni Baldes of Denton, mother, Linda Baldes of Denton and brother Carter Baldes and sister in law, Brandi Hierseman of Collinsville, grandmother, Arlene (G.G.) Baldes of Sioux City, Iowa, sister & brother in law, Brysten & Oscar Sanchez, nephews, Beau & Braxten of Denton, mother and father in law, Bobby and Janet Luster of Denton.
He is preceded in death by his father Martin Baldes.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019