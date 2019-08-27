Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Collyn Baldes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
GracePoint Church
East McKinney St.
Denton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Collyn Baldes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Collyn Martin Baldes


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Collyn Martin Baldes Obituary
Collyn Martin Baldes

Collyn Martin Baldes 36 of Denton passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Denton. He was born in Sioux City Iowa on April 22, 1983 to Martin and Linda (Tastad) Baldes. He graduated from Denton High School in 2001. He married Brittni Le Ann Luster on October 24, 2009 in Justin, Texas.

He was the Lead Installer of HVAC for BCI Mechanical in Denton.

The family will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors on Wednesday night, August 28, 2019 from 6-8:00 pm for Visitation.

A memorial Service will be held 10:00 am Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the GracePoint Church on East McKinney St. in Denton. Rev. Guy Earle will officiate the service.

Collyn is survived by his wife Brittni Baldes of Denton, mother, Linda Baldes of Denton and brother Carter Baldes and sister in law, Brandi Hierseman of Collinsville, grandmother, Arlene (G.G.) Baldes of Sioux City, Iowa, sister & brother in law, Brysten & Oscar Sanchez, nephews, Beau & Braxten of Denton, mother and father in law, Bobby and Janet Luster of Denton.

He is preceded in death by his father Martin Baldes.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Collyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now