Connie Cook
Connie Cook, of Denton TX was born in Midland TX on October 16, 1944 and arrived at the Banqueting Table February 3, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Tesh Beaty and son in law Tim, granddaughters Alexa Beaty and Elizabeth Hardowin and 3 great grandchildren, 1 brother Sam Cook of College Station TX and 1 sister Katherine Cook of Dalhart TX,
She owned VIP Answering Service in Denton from 1980 to 1996, then moved to Dallas where she lived for 26 years. She moved back to Denton in 2018 and lived at The Village Assisted Living and Memory Care until Feb 3rd, 2020. She was immensely loved by the staff at The Village, whom we are forever grateful.
She attended LifeGate Church in Denton (3350 Deerwood Parkway) where a Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday February 29 at 1030. In lieu flowers, donations can be made to Peace Of Rock Ministries PO BOX 51 Aubrey TX 76227
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020