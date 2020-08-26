Connie Farrar PunziOn Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Connie Farrar Punzi, loving mother, sister, and daughter passed away at age 53 in Plano, Texas.Connie was born October 19, 1966 in Dallas, Texas to Jim and Helen Farrar. Connie attended Mesquite High School and graduated from Texas A&M Commerce with a Masters in Psychology.Connie's greatest accomplishment and joy was becoming a mother. She cherished and deeply loved her daughter, Contessa, who was her world. Connie is known for her witty comments, generous heart and her infectious smile and laugh. Connie was beautiful, bright, kind, caring, and lit up any room she walked into. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her friends and family especially her nieces and nephews.Connie was preceded in death by her mother Helen and son Henry II. She is survived by her daughter, Contessa; her father, Jim; siblings Richard, Larry, and Brian; several aunts, cousins, extended family, and a host of loving and beloved nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton Texas at 2 o'clock p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Operation Kindness, 3201 Earhart Dr. Carrollton, Texas 75006.