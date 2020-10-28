Cooper Dale Sparlin



Cooper Dale Sparlin, 27, of Krum passed away Thursday morning, October 22, 2020 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Denton on August



13, 1993 to Curtis and Christy Sparlin. He graduated from Sanger High School and was employed by Sharp Oil Field Services.



Visitation was at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Funeral Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Sanger. Jimmy Howard officiated the service. Burial followed at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.



Cooper is survived by his parents; Curtis and Christy Sparlin, sisters; Lauren Sparlin and Cheyenne Burch, nieces and nephews; Hayden and Bolton Davis, Rylee and Travis Burch, Grandparents; Donna Roberts, David and Denia Sparlin, Meryle Reynolds, and Bobby Jones, and his aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Cooper Sparlin's family would like to thank all who have prayed, visited, called and loved us through this journey. Though Cooper has lost his battle here on earth to leukemia, we know He is healed in heaven.



Cooper lived life to it's fullest. He was positive about everything in life. Cooper would give you his last dime, if you asked him and sometimes even when you didn't, he was very generous with what he had and his time. If he had it, it was yours.



Cooper loved his family and spent most of his time with them. If you were his friend it was for life.



Cooper grew up playing hockey with His Dad, and if you ask him he'd admit to being a Mommy's boy and if he got the chance he'd tell you his Dad, Mom & sister were his best friends. His niece and nephew were his biggest trophies.



Cooper loved hockey, fishing and NASCAR racing.



We will miss Cooper everyday of our lives, but he lives on in our hearts and the memories are many. We hope that when you think of Cooper you'll say a little prayer for us and the other families that are going through this journey.



Cooper's heart though this 3 year battle, has been â€œIf they can use me so that others don't have to suffer then use me. Learn from me.â€� If you would like to support research for leukemia please donate to:



MDAndersoncancercenter.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store