1/1
Cooper Dale Sparlin
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cooper's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cooper Dale Sparlin

Cooper Dale Sparlin, 27, of Krum passed away Thursday morning, October 22, 2020 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Denton on August

13, 1993 to Curtis and Christy Sparlin. He graduated from Sanger High School and was employed by Sharp Oil Field Services.

Visitation was at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Funeral Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Sanger. Jimmy Howard officiated the service. Burial followed at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.

Cooper is survived by his parents; Curtis and Christy Sparlin, sisters; Lauren Sparlin and Cheyenne Burch, nieces and nephews; Hayden and Bolton Davis, Rylee and Travis Burch, Grandparents; Donna Roberts, David and Denia Sparlin, Meryle Reynolds, and Bobby Jones, and his aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cooper Sparlin's family would like to thank all who have prayed, visited, called and loved us through this journey. Though Cooper has lost his battle here on earth to leukemia, we know He is healed in heaven.

Cooper lived life to it's fullest. He was positive about everything in life. Cooper would give you his last dime, if you asked him and sometimes even when you didn't, he was very generous with what he had and his time. If he had it, it was yours.

Cooper loved his family and spent most of his time with them. If you were his friend it was for life.

Cooper grew up playing hockey with His Dad, and if you ask him he'd admit to being a Mommy's boy and if he got the chance he'd tell you his Dad, Mom & sister were his best friends. His niece and nephew were his biggest trophies.

Cooper loved hockey, fishing and NASCAR racing.

We will miss Cooper everyday of our lives, but he lives on in our hearts and the memories are many. We hope that when you think of Cooper you'll say a little prayer for us and the other families that are going through this journey.

Cooper's heart though this 3 year battle, has been â€œIf they can use me so that others don't have to suffer then use me. Learn from me.â€� If you would like to support research for leukemia please donate to:

MDAndersoncancercenter.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
30 entries
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
October 27, 2020
Wendy Randolph
Acquaintance
October 27, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of Miriam Gregory. Group of 10 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of Cooper Dale Sparlin.
Miriam Gregory
October 27, 2020
We send our deepest love and prayers to you all!!! What a special guy you shared with us!!! He had quiet the humor and I know he would send out messages to encourage everyone else thru his dark time to comfort everyone when he was the one needing comforted!!! He was so funny and as the days come and go I pray you always have a Cooper story to tell!!! God bless him and hold him and let him rest now!!! ❤
Chris and Dee Dee Yorek
Friend
October 27, 2020
Cooper you will be missed, you’re an all time favorite of mine watching your skill in the hockey rink, roller and ice.
I cherish the time and meeting your parents Curtis and Christy was special for me. God bless your spirit and rest in peace.
Paul Niederkorn
Friend
October 26, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about this! Know that you will be missed and never forgotten!! May you fly high with angel wings!! Love you so much!!!
Janet Richards
Friend
October 26, 2020
My heart is so heavy. Cooper was the kindest most selfless person I have ever met. He was one in a billion. I will love and miss you forever. I can find some comfort in knowing I'll see you again one day. I'm so thankful for the time I had with you and will always remember the sweet memories we shared together. My prayers go out to the family and everyone mourning the loss of such an amazing soul. We will miss you dearly.
Becca Jackson
Friend
October 26, 2020
Cooper, You were the link that connected our families and a void will remain that can never be filled.
I will miss your wittiness and strong willed personality that provided entertainment and the ability to handle many family functions. Your skill to keep all of us guessing what your next one liner excerpt would be is certainly going to be missed.

You brought so much to so many, but I’m the most grateful for your relationship with Storee. You were by far her favorite person and now a part of her is gone. We honestly cherish the years of memories we’ve made with you and will have those to reminisce.

You taught me that positivity is therapeutic and to live life NOW. I would like to encourage everyone (including myself) to make an effort for self improvement, to eat healthier, exercise, attend church, enrich your relationship, travel, whatever your thing is....but
DO something.
Do this in honor and in memory of the life Cooper fought so hard to live.
Teresa Sparlin-Yzaguirre
Family
October 26, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mike and Judy Elias
October 26, 2020
Cooper showed us the way to live and love putting others before himself. His love and courage remind us to live each day. He is a gentle giant in life and a hero to many people. We are thankful for his time on earth, and we know he watches over his family and friends today as we honor his courage. He is free at last. His pain is gone, and he will rest In peace forevermore. To Christy and Curtis, you gently helped him pass from this life to the next. We know this day is painful. We understand it doesn’t seem fair, and we hope we hope our prayers will bring you comfort.
Pastor Mike and judy Elias
October 26, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of Robert Matthews. Group of 100 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of Cooper Dale Sparlin.
Robert Matthews
October 26, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of Lorraine Barrett. Group of 10 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of Cooper Dale Sparlin.
Lorraine Barrett
October 26, 2020
Seems like just yesterday you were playing hockey on the basketball slab in our backyard. You will be forever missed, but never forgotten. Rest peacefully and pain free my friend.
David Parsons
Neighbor
October 26, 2020
Cooper, I don’t even know where to begin. I don’t think I can put into words how much you meant to me. Not a day is going to go by that I’m not going to miss you constantly making fun of me, calling me a mutt, fighting me for rolls, and loving me unconditionally. There are so many ways that I hope to be more like you. You brought a light to this world that lit up in a special kind of way. You were such a pain in my butt, but I wouldn’t trade that for anything. You didn’t deserve the suffering you were put through, but you handled it like a champ day in and day out. You never once let your sickness define you. This just shows the kind of person you were. You kept living and loving every single person you met. But you’re finally pain free, and for that I am grateful.

I have always felt honored to call you my cousin, but you were so much more than that. Thank you for being there for me, for always having my back, and for being the brother I never got the chance to have. As you’ve said before, we’re “the raddest cousins this side of the Mississippi”. I love you so much Coop. Save a dance for me.
Storee Yzaguirre
Family
October 25, 2020
So sorry! Love you and praying for you! Coach Bob and Sue Ledbetter
Bob and Sue ledbetter
Friend
October 25, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the Sparlin family and friends for their loss.
Ajax & Barb Daugherty
Friend
October 25, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of Carol Murray. Group of 10 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of Cooper Dale Sparlin.
Carol Murray
October 25, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of Hannah Masten. Group of 10 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of Cooper Dale Sparlin.
Hannah Masten
October 24, 2020
Coop buddy, you will be greatly missed by many. I got to know you as you would stand at the door to the rink ice and shoot pucks to us as we warmed up. Then you got to play with us along side your Dad. Turned out that in spite of our age difference we shared the same love of music. I’ll always remember getting together at the North Texas State Fair over the last several years singing along with whoever was on the band stage. I couldn’t bring myself to go this weekend when the news of your passing came down. I know you are in some honkytonk singing loudly to your favorites, or lacing up your skates for a hockey game. Rest easy my young friend.
Mitch Nicholson
Friend
October 24, 2020
Curtis and Christy my heart is with you and I think of you often. Days ahead may be a struggle but you can always know you were good parents ❤
Cynthia Patton
Family
October 24, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cynthia Patton
October 24, 2020
Cooper had such an incredible personality and spirit, and we will all miss him very much. May you be comforted in knowing Cooper was loved by so many. God bless you all during this incredibly hard time.
Jennie Flaa
Teacher
October 24, 2020
To the family of Cooper Sparlin I have been so blessed to know this young man from his childhood to being a strong awesome man. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. May God give you strength through this hard time
Lisa Norman
Friend
October 24, 2020
Cooper fought a long, hard, courageous fight. - We can only imagine what it was like. - We have been praying for him and now we'll pray that God will bless you and your family during the coming days.
Bobby & Jennie Cowdrey
Family
October 24, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Cooper and his family. I met Cooper online. He was nothing like the people I met on Call of Duty. In fact, he was the complete opposite. He was friendly, welcoming, and polite. He was a gentleman. I wish more people were like Cooper. He will be missed.
Taylor Delate
Friend
October 23, 2020
Praying for comfort during this sad time. Cooper you will be missed but I know you are pain free. I will always cherish my memories of you. Your beautiful smile and how you could talk me out of tardies. Linda Hewlett
Linda Hewlett
October 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Cooper was a very sweet guy. He was a friend that knew just what to say to make anyone laugh. He will truly be missed. Prayers for the family in the up coming days.
Katie Entrekin
Friend
October 23, 2020
I will miss you . Your amazing person I'm glad I had you in my life . Glad your at peace. Love you cooper.my prayers and thoughts are with yall.
Brittany Biddy
Friend
October 23, 2020
Cooper I don’t have the words to say how much you mean to me and our family. You have touched so many lives in your short time with us. There will never be another Cooper Sparlin. You will be missed by so many. We as parents try to teach our kids to be good to people, honorable, respectful and trustworthy. You were so much more than that. I can honestly say I’ve learned more from you about how to treat people than you have ever learned from me. I’m so proud of you and love you so much, you were a true friend to so many people. You would drive across the country to help someone in need without even thinking twice. You always looked out for everyone else no matter how you felt or what you were going through. You fought a hell of a fight. You no longer have to endure the pain you’ve had for way too long. Now it’s time to rest.
I love you, Dad.
Curtis Sparlin
Father
October 23, 2020
I am so broken hearted for you all! Cooper was such a sweet, strong young man! Love to you all
Sandie Meurer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved