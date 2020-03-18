|
|
Courtney Ann Reeves Wenger
Courtney Ann Reeves Wenger was born in Denton TX on May 30, 1976 and went home to be with our Lord on March 16, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Mark Wenger and 4 children Colby Wenger, Justin Wenger, Krista Wenger, and Gage Wenger. She was also a grandmother (CoCo) of 3 boys Levi, Luke, and Cason. She is also survived by her parents Doug and Barbara Reeves; her brother Alan Reeves and sister Reagan Reding. She had nephews and nieces (Chance Reeves, Rylee Reding, Brett Reeves, Kate Wenger, and Abby Wenger). Also, her extended family Evan & Kathy Wenger and Eric & Sunny Wenger.
Courtney was a beloved family member of a huge family and countless friends. She was a feisty, compassionate, strong willed, funny, and brutally honest person. She was a proud business owner and worked hard to support her family. Her customers were considered friends and not just numbers. She had an amazing ability to not only talk to someone, but to listen to them too.
She will be missed by all who knew her. Her impact on this world is far reaching and profound.
The Family will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. for visitation. Funeral services will be Thursday in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors at 3:00 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to their go fund me account or the Scottish Rite Hospital or to St. Jude's Children's Research.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020