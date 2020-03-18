Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Courtney Wenger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Directors
2025 West University
Denton, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Directors
2025 West University
Denton, TX
View Map

Courtney Ann Reeves Wenger


1976 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Courtney Ann Reeves Wenger Obituary
Courtney Ann Reeves Wenger

Courtney Ann Reeves Wenger was born in Denton TX on May 30, 1976 and went home to be with our Lord on March 16, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Mark Wenger and 4 children Colby Wenger, Justin Wenger, Krista Wenger, and Gage Wenger. She was also a grandmother (CoCo) of 3 boys Levi, Luke, and Cason. She is also survived by her parents Doug and Barbara Reeves; her brother Alan Reeves and sister Reagan Reding. She had nephews and nieces (Chance Reeves, Rylee Reding, Brett Reeves, Kate Wenger, and Abby Wenger). Also, her extended family Evan & Kathy Wenger and Eric & Sunny Wenger.

Courtney was a beloved family member of a huge family and countless friends. She was a feisty, compassionate, strong willed, funny, and brutally honest person. She was a proud business owner and worked hard to support her family. Her customers were considered friends and not just numbers. She had an amazing ability to not only talk to someone, but to listen to them too.

She will be missed by all who knew her. Her impact on this world is far reaching and profound.

The Family will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. for visitation. Funeral services will be Thursday in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors at 3:00 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to their go fund me account or the Scottish Rite Hospital or to St. Jude's Children's Research.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Courtney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -