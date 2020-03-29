|
|
Curtis Dalton Martin, Jr.
Curtis Dalton Martin, Jr. passed away on February 24, 2020. Curtis was born in Springhill, Louisiana on April 30, 1952 to Curtis D. (Red) Martin, Sr. and Ester Evelyn Beshea Martin. Curtis graduated from Springhill High School in 1970. After serving in the Air Force Reserves and later moving to Kerrville, Texas, Curtis settled in Denton and became family to many.
In his younger days, Curtis enjoyed trips on donkeys to the base of the Grand Canyon and was an avid gardener, raising orchids and entering fairs and winning ribbons with his produce. Curtis and two of his best friends, Bill Stoneburner and Ruth Lowrey, were at the speedway from the very first race in 1997 and were founding members of what became NASCAMP. Curtis and his NASCAMP family enjoyed almost two decades of races and camping at the speedway during sunshine, rain, tornadoes, mud and freezing temperatures. In later years, Curtis returned to his adventures, traveling the country on road trips to New Jersey, the gulf coast from Texas to Florida, Washington State including a helicopter ride over Mount Saint Helens, and the redwoods of Northern California and he especially loved spending time with friends in Pagosa Springs, Colorado and Prescott, Arizona.
Among many achievements, Curtis co-founded the Denton Mudbug Boil a non-profit benefitting local charities. Curtis served as the Director of Construction for the Denton ISD from 1987 through 2006. Curtis leaves a lasting legacy on the district with the addition of eight elementary schools, three middle schools, one high school, the transportation facility, early childhood center, service center annex, Advanced Technology Center and the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex; numerous renovations to existing campuses; and the joint venture with the City to build the natatorium and waterpark.
Curtis is survived by big sister, Brenda Martin Smith and brother-in-law, Maceo Smith of Colorado Springs, Colorado; baby sister, Arlene Sellers and George Wolyn of New Egypt, New Jersey; nephew, Jeremy Sellers and wife, Traci and their children, Emily and Nicholas; niece, Trista Kane and husband, Mike and their children, Isabella and Abigail; nephew, Max Smith and wife, Amanda and their children, Breanna, Emersyn and Hunter; niece, Keilah Smith; Aunts, Rita Beshea Velazquez and Melba Keeling; and many other family members. Curtis is also survived by Meggan Gleason and Christian Elieson and their children, Maude, Lorna and Polaris; Gayla Caskey; Amanda Hooten Williams and daughter, Bristol; Mitchell Hooten; Samantha Hooten Graves and her children, Parker and Adalynn; Colten Hooten; Dakota Howard; his extended NASCAMP family; and many other friends and former co-workers.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends, Ruth Lowrey and Bill Stoneburner.
Gatherings of friends and family to celebrate Curtis will be held on April 05, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Riprock's in Denton, Texas and on a later date in Springhill, Louisiana.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020