Curtis Lewis Brown, 83, of Denton, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home. He was born in Argyle, Texas to Virgil Jackson Brown and Essie Marie (Taylor) Brown on April 23, 1936.



Curtis graduated from Denton High School and later went on to serve in the United States Army National Guard. He married Joy Lynn Sims on September 4, 1959 in Pharr, Texas. They had three daughters together, Janet, Patricia and Karen. Curtis was a long-time member of Grace Pointe Church (formerly McKinney Street Baptist and College View Baptist) and retired from the United States Postal Service, where he worked as a postal clerk for thirty years.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joy Brown, his daughters, Janet Bowers and husband, Randy of Haskell; Patricia Bates and husband, Michael of Denton; and Karen McCullough and husband, Alan of Aurora, Colorado; his brother, Virgil Brown and wife, Nancy, nine grandchildren as well as two nephews and a niece. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Essie Brown.



The family will receive friends at DeBerry Funeral Directors on Tuesday, May 28 from 5 to 7 PM.



Funeral services will be at Grace Pointe Church on Wednesday, May 29 at 2 PM with Rev. Jeff Neal and Rev. David Smith officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Argyle, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas Baptist Men, 5351 Catron, Dallas, Texas 75227, or online at https://tbmtx.org/donate.