Cynthia â€œCindyâ€ Williams
Cynthia "Cindy" Williams, 62 of Gainesville, formerly of Denton, passed away at her home on March 19, 2020. She was born in Heidelberg, Germany on April 25, 1957 to Arlie and Doris Hamman.
Cindy graduated from Denton High School in 1975 and attended Texas Woman's University. She married Ronnie Williams in 2003 in Denton. She was an agent for the Department of Homeland Security.
Private family services will be held. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. in Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton. Cindy is survived by her husband Ronnie Williams, son Jason Hawk, sister Cecile, brother Brian, and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020