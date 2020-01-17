|
|
Dale Evans Stone
Dale Evans Stone, 90, of Krum, Texas passed away on January 15, 2020. He was born in Krum on August 4, 1929 to J.A. and Velma (Evans) Stone.
Dale served in the US Navy and spent many years working in security at Bell Helicopter. He loved fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. Dale was a long time supporter of Krum Bobcat basketball. Dale loved to entertain people with stories and you always had to be on the look out for one of his practical jokes. He especially enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren and was very proud of them.
He is survived by his daughter, Delaina Westwood - Booth and her husband Jack, of Gainesville, Texas, sons, Ronny Stone of Krum and Bobby Stone and Jose Rodriquez of San Antonio, Texas and grandchildren Drew, John Taylor, and Katy Stone and William and Joanna Westwood-Booth.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann (Richardson) Stone, brothers, Glen and William Stone and his mother and father.
The family will receive friends at DeBerry Funeral Directors on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00am
at New Life First Baptist Church in Krum, Texas. Interment will follow at Jackson Cemetery in Krum, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020