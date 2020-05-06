Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memorial service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Dale Robert VanDyke


1966 - 2020
Dale Robert VanDyke Obituary
Dale Robert Van Dyke

Dale Robert Van Dyke, beloved husband, son, father, and grandfather of Denton, Texas, passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends, but we know that he is safe in the arms of his savior and with his mother Brenda, who left before him.

Dale was born on December 31, 1966 in Elyria, Ohio to Sidney "Rusty" Van Dyke and Brenda Van Dyke. He went to Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Florida, and played Center for the Saint's varsity football team. After graduating high school, he attended college at Webber International University in Babson Park, Florida, where he received a bachelor's degree in International Marketing. After college, he worked at Electronic Data Systems as an Administrator for the Automation Tools Development Team and at Microsoft as a Technical Account Manager. He was married to Anne Marie Van Dyke.

Dale loved spending time with his family around the pool, cooking for his family, and spending time together. He also loved the Dallas Cowboys and any team that played against the Denver Broncos.

He is survived by his wife Anne Marie Van Dyke of Denton, Texas, his daughters and their husbands, Faith and Jordan Wanamaker of Gainesville, Texas, and Nicole and Joshua Wright of Hickory Creek, Texas. He is also survived by his son and his wife, Ryan and Allison Fitts, of Denton, Texas, as well as four grandchildren, Elise Wright, Noah Wright, William Fitts, and Gray Wanamaker. Additionally, he is survived by his Father, Sidney "Rusty" Van Dyke, of Deerfield Beach, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Van Dyke.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Dale's name to either Denton County LOSS Team (deontcountylossteam.org) or to Serve Denton, which supports nonprofits in Denton County, an organization near and dear to Dale and Anne's heart (https://servedenton.kindful.com)

A memorial service will be held at DeBerry Funeral Home, 2025 W University Dr, Denton, TX 76021, on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 6, 2020
