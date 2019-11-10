|
|
Dale W. Anderson
Dale W. Anderson, age 83 passed away November 2, 2019, at his home in Denton, Texas. He was born on September 22, 1936 in Bakersfield, California. In 1960, he married Nancy Filson of Burbank, California. Dale retired after 30 years from the Skunk Works at Lockheed Aerospace in California. He was also very proud to have served as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy, and remains a member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife Nancy of 59 years; a son Michael and his wife Brigitte of Lewisville, Texas. His sister Marian Stonecipher of Tehachapi, California, and a daughter in law Elena of Denton, Texas. He leaves behind five grandchildren, Daniel and Matthew of Lewisville, Texas, David and Jonnathan of Denton, Texas, Robyn of Northridge, California. Two great grandchildren, Clayton and Riley, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by Monty and Leroy. He is also preceded in death by his two beloved sons, Robert and Steven Anderson of Denton, Texas.
Dale enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating with his kids and grandkids.
Funeral services are pending, but will be held at the Dallas Ft. Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019