Dan Lester, age 61, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was born April 3, 1958 in Denton, Texas to Jack Ellis Lester and Margaret Frances Gregory Lester.



Dan graduated from Denton High School in 1976. While working in sales with Empire Gas, he was transferred to Gunnison, Colorado where he spent the next 19 years. He loved the mountains, the beauty and all the adventures the mountains held. He later worked for the post office as a mail carrier while still in Gunnison. Dan returned to the Dallas area in 2011 and began a new career in the wholesale floral industry.



Dan is survived by his brother, Royce Lester; his sister, Sharon Mulkey; the love of his life, Shirley Williams; three nephews and one niece; one great-nephew and two great-nieces.



A service to celebrate Dan's life will be held 4 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville.



The family requests memorial contributions be made to the .



