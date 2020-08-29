Dana Katherine Hopson



Dana Katherine Hopson, a longtime resident of Denton, died on August 25, 2020, age 68, in Austin, TX, of complications from intestinal surgery and underlying respiratory disease unrelated to covid-19.



She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on March 4, 1952, and lived initially in Arkansas and Georgia. The family moved to Denton in 1955, and Dana grew up there and graduated from Denton Senior High School in the spring of 1969. She briefly attended the University of Texas in Austin and Tyler Junior College, but her studies were cut short by the onset of schizophrenia, from which she suffered for the rest of her life. Despite her mental condition Dana found joy in life. She especially loved music, both classical and rock.



She is survived by three siblings, Barbara Hopson of Wimberley, TX, Patricia Hopson of Alexandria, VA, and Joseph Samuel Hopson and wife Rebecca of Rochester, MN; two nieces, Anna Land and husband Andy of Austin, TX, and Jenny Hopson of Rochester, MN; one nephew, Joseph Hopson of Chicago, IL; one grand-niece, Zoe Land; and many cousins and friends.



The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the residents and staff of Heritage Park, Austin, for their kind and compassionate care of Dana for many years, and the staff of Dell Seton Hospital, Austin, for doing their best for Dana.



There will be no funeral service at this time because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Burial at Roselawn Cemetery has been provided by Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home of Denton, TX.





