Dana Keiser Seatvet
Dana Keiser Seatvet 89, formally of Toledo, OH and Denton, TX passed away on October 30, 2019 in Dodge City, Kansas. She was born on January 6, 1930 to Clarence and Alyce Keiser in Toledo, Ohio.
Dana was very faithful as she assisted her husband's ministry and helped others grow their faith. She was very involved with Daughters of the King and as a Lay Eucharistic Minister. Dana was a school secretary and enjoyed ceramics, coloring and with sign language.
She is survived by four sons; Mark Seatvet and his wife, Mary of Winston-Salem, N.C., Rev. John Seatvet and wife, Jeanette of Dodge City, Kansas, Eric Seatvet and wife Linda of Plano, TX., Scott Seatvet and wife, Melanie of Eagle, Co., nine grandchildren: Rachel, Noah, Andrew, Sarah, Daniel, Matthew, Laurie, Emily and Madeline, four great grandchildren, a niece Susan Keiser Jamieson and husband David of Toledo, OH, and sister-in-law Francis Keiser, Toledo, OH.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Lloyd Seatvet, mother and father, brother Robert Keiser of Toledo, OH, and niece Betsy Roarty of Upper St. Clair, PA.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6-8 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas.
The Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. David of Wales Episcopal Church in Denton, TX with Fr. Paul Nesta celebrating. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Dallas Ft. Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.
The family requests any memorials be sent to St. David of Wales Episcopal Church, 623 Ector St, Denton, TX 76201.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019