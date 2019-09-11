Home

Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home - Lewisville
740 S. Edmonds Lane
Lewisville, TX 75067
(972) 436-4581
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Willowwood Church of the Nazarene
1513 Willowwood
Denton, TX
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Willowwood Church of the Nazarene
Dana Lynn Kays Ross


1968 - 2019
Dana Lynn Kays Ross Obituary
Dana Lynn Kays Ross

Dana Lynn Kays Ross went to heaven on Monday, September 9, 2019 after battling a number of health issues for many years. Dana was born June 3, 1968 in McKinney, Texas to Athel Wayne and Herma Jo Tadlock Kays. She married Jack Ross on November 19, 2004.

She graduated from Sulphur Springs High school in 1986, and worked in administrative support most of her career, She was a member of One Accord Church in Sulphur Springs, having accepted Jesus as her savior at an early age.

Dana is survived by her husband, Jack Ross; mother, Jo Williams of Denton; father, Wayne Kays and brother Marty, of Sulphur Springs; sister, Cheryl Gaston and husband Tracey and their children Katrina, Billy and Ashleigh Gaston, all of Denton.

Services will be held Wednesday, September 11, at Willowwood Church of the Nazarene, 1513 Willowwood, Denton, Texas. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., followed by the service at 2:00 p.m.

Internment will be at Prairie Mound Cemetery, 7500 Prairie Mound Cemetery Road, Argyle, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019
