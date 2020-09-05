Daniel Lee DavisDaniel Lee Davis, 79 of Sanger, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Denton, Texas on February 21, 1941 to Otis Leroy and Ola Faye (McBride) Davis.He married Patsy Ann White on June 7, 1959 in Oklahoma. He owned Dan Davis Excavating for over 30 years. He was known to some as Dangerous Dan the Dozer Man and/or Dozer Dan. He knew how to work a machine. He could tell you what was wrong with your car, truck or equipment just by listening to it and tell you how to fix it. He was a man that if you needed anything he was there to help. He enjoyed Team Penning and wished he had done more. He enjoyed Trail Riding. He especially liked the fact that Patsy could drive the wagon and handle a team of mules. Him and Patsy had many parties at the old place in Denton. Where their friends and family could come and have a few drinks and dance. It became fondly known as Dan's Danceland. He loved to be around friends. He thought it was something that his twin granddaughters shared his birthday with him and his twin brother. They celebrated many birthdays together.Daniel is survived by his wife Patsy Ann Davis, his daughters, Cheryl L. McInerney husband Michael P., Christina F. Howard husband Richard Ray (Dickie), brother, Donald Ray Davis, 5 granddaughters, Jaclyn LeAnn Daniels, Jillian Grace Daniels, Taylor Lynn McInerney, Drew Michael McInerney and Kember Shea Prater.He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Ola Davis, sister, Joy Lou Henrie and brother, Jackie Wayne Davis.Visitation will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the North Texas Church of Christ in North Lake, TX.Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the North Texas Church of Christ in North Lake, TX. Rev. Buddy Owens will be officiating.In Lieu of flowers the family asks you to donate to his great niece's Gofundme page Jessy Rae's Journey. He was always asking about how she was doing.