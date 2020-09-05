1/1
Daniel Lee Davis
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Lee Davis

Daniel Lee Davis, 79 of Sanger, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Denton, Texas on February 21, 1941 to Otis Leroy and Ola Faye (McBride) Davis.

He married Patsy Ann White on June 7, 1959 in Oklahoma. He owned Dan Davis Excavating for over 30 years. He was known to some as Dangerous Dan the Dozer Man and/or Dozer Dan. He knew how to work a machine. He could tell you what was wrong with your car, truck or equipment just by listening to it and tell you how to fix it. He was a man that if you needed anything he was there to help. He enjoyed Team Penning and wished he had done more. He enjoyed Trail Riding. He especially liked the fact that Patsy could drive the wagon and handle a team of mules. Him and Patsy had many parties at the old place in Denton. Where their friends and family could come and have a few drinks and dance. It became fondly known as Dan's Danceland. He loved to be around friends. He thought it was something that his twin granddaughters shared his birthday with him and his twin brother. They celebrated many birthdays together.

Daniel is survived by his wife Patsy Ann Davis, his daughters, Cheryl L. McInerney husband Michael P., Christina F. Howard husband Richard Ray (Dickie), brother, Donald Ray Davis, 5 granddaughters, Jaclyn LeAnn Daniels, Jillian Grace Daniels, Taylor Lynn McInerney, Drew Michael McInerney and Kember Shea Prater.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Ola Davis, sister, Joy Lou Henrie and brother, Jackie Wayne Davis.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the North Texas Church of Christ in North Lake, TX.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the North Texas Church of Christ in North Lake, TX. Rev. Buddy Owens will be officiating.

In Lieu of flowers the family asks you to donate to his great niece's Gofundme page Jessy Rae's Journey. He was always asking about how she was doing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved