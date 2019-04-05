Darlene Kelley



Darlene Kelley, 62, of Lake Dallas, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Corinth Rehabilitation and Suites.



Mrs. Kelley was born on February 13, 1957 in Dallas to Melvin and Juanita (White) Wendeborn. She was married to Luther Roy Kelley on November 2, 1974 in Lake Dallas. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lake Dallas and worked as a credit analyst for Metl-Span.



Darlene is survived by husband, Luther Kelley of Denton; daughters, Carmen Smallwood and her husband Robert of Lake Dallas, Cheree` Kelly of Lake Dallas; son, Sean Kelly and his wife Melissa of Denton; sisters, Nancy Wendeborn of Corinth, Charlene Taylor of Sanger, Sue Lewelling of Lewisville, Shirley Phillips of Dallas; brother Don Gregg of Lewisville; grandchildren, Dillon, Risha, Robert Kirk, Michael; great-grandchildren, Bobby, Breanne . She was preceded in death by sister, Marlene McFalls.



Visitation will be held during the day on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, April 7, 2019 in the chapel of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton.



Memorial donations to at www.michaeljfox.org/tribute under Darlene Kelley.