Darrel L. Hale


1979 - 2020
Darrel L. Hale Obituary
Darrel Hale

Funeral services for Darrel L. Hale, 40, of Gainesville, are scheduled for 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home in Gainesville with Rev. Lonnie Dotson officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson Cemetery in Krum. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, January 27 at the funeral home.

Mr. Hale passed away January 24, 2020 in Gainesville.

Darrel was born November 6, 1979 in Denton to Frankie and Lucy (Cooper) Hale. He attended schools in Denton, Callisburg, and Gainesville, and enjoyed researching and selling collectables.

Survivors include: father Frankie Hale and wife Leslie of Whitesboro; sister Denise Davis and husband Ronnie of Krum; sister Daphne Hale of Great Falls, MT; sister Dale Anne Hale of Gainesville; nieces and nephews: Levi, Montana, Christian, Roslin, Rebecca D., Hogan, Chance, Frankie Anne, Rebecca C., and Brittany; grandmother Katie Woolsey of Denton; and numerous other beloved relatives.

Mr. Hale was preceded in death by: mother Lucy Cooper; niece Abigail; and beloved grandparents.

Memorial contributions may be made to a hearing-impaired charity of one's choosing.

You may sign the online register at

www.geojcarroll.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020
