David A. Smith
1946 - 2018
David A. Smith of Lewisville, TX passed away Dec. 8, 2018 in Denton TX at Medical City Hospital.
Born Jan. 16, 1946 to Frances Gebhart and Joseph Smith in Chicago, IL.
Married to Susan L. Smith June 11, 1977. He had 2 children; daughter Tracy Parks, wife of Keith Parks and son, Daniel A. Smith. He had 5 grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter.
David was the eldest of 9 siblings. His brother, Joseph Smith, sisters Janet Sauter, Margie Pelzel and Kim Lynch remain in IL and IN. He was preceded in death by brothers Wesley, Eric, Randall and sister, Ellen Flory.
He was an Air Force Veteran, a member of Denton County Public Health Medical Reserve Corps and an active member of the Republican party. David worked for Primrose Oil Co. and was soon to retire.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 5, 2019