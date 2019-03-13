Services DeBerry Funeral Home 2025 West University Denton , TX 76201 (940) 383-4200 Memorial service 11:00 AM DeBerry Funeral Home 2025 West University Denton , TX 76201 View Map Resources More Obituaries for David Kesterson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. David B. Kesterson

1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. David B. Kesterson



Dr. David B. Kesterson passed away on Tuesday morning, March 12, 2019 after a long fight with dementia. He was born in Springfield, Missouri on Feb. 19, 1938 to the parents of Homer Russell Kesterson and Dorothy Mace Kesterson.



David came to UNT in 1968, after teaching at North Carolina State University for four years. He did his undergraduate work at Missouri State University, where, upon completion of his degree, he was awarded a National Defense Fellowship to pursue a Ph. D. in English at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.



David served for over 40 years at UNT, where, aside from teaching American literature in the Department of English, he also held the positions of Associate Dean, Interim Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Vice Provost and then Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, and finally as Special Assistant to the President for the Humanities. He was awarded a Senior Fulbright Fellowship to teach at the University of Wurzburg in Germany where he taught courses in English and American literature, of which he had many fond memories of the German students and culture.



David authored books on Mark Twain, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Edgar Allan Poe, and humorists Edgar Wilson (Bill) Nye and Henry Wheeler Shaw (Josh Billings). In addition to the 6 books, he wrote numerous articles on American Literature, especially American humor and was president of the American Humor Studies Association. Dr. Kesterson was also a major co-founder of the Nathaniel Hawthorne Society, served as its first president, and edited and produced the Hawthorne Society Newsletter. He enjoyed his many travels to visit the places where major American authors lived, wrote and died, including but not limited to, Hannibal, Missouri; Elmira, New York; Hartford, Connecticut; Hawaii; and Heidelberg, Germany. He was also a member of Who's Who in America.



Upon his retirement in 2007 as Professor Emeritus at the University of North Texas, David continued to pursue his interests of reading, as well as his other interest of music where he and his wife of thirty one years, Cheryl, enjoyed the excellent performances of the UNT College of Music. Little known to many is the fact that he was an excellent percussionist in the Springfield, Missouri, symphony and taught drumming to help pay his way through undergraduate college. Along with his enjoyment of reading and music, he delighted in the pleasures associated with walking, biking, and playing with his granddaughters. He actively followed his favorite baseball team, the Kansas City Cardinals, which he had watched even as a young boy growing up in Missouri.



In addition to his wife, Cheryl (Monk) Kesterson, David leaves behind his sons, Aubry Todd Kesterson, (Tracey) and Chad Russell Kesterson, (Kelly). His four beloved granddaughters, Haley Renee Kesterson, Avery Ann Kesterson, and twins, Arden Brae Kesterson and Erin Rae Kesterson. His brother Ted Kesterson and wife Joyce of Bend, Oregon, nephews, David Russell Kesterson, Dan Kesterson, niece Kathleen Guittar, Kirk Kesterson, Stuart Johnson, and niece Christine Hasegawa. David is pre-deceased by his parents, Homer and Dorothy Kesterson.



Davids love of friends, family, co-workers and all he met along his life's journey, will always be remembered who knew and loved him in return. His smile was a constant presence and his positive attitude made an indelible mark on all who were an acquaintance.



The family wishes to thank the loving staff at the Village at Valley Creek Memory Care Center and Texas Hospice and Palliative Care for their excellent care and expertise.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 30th at DeBerry Funeral Directors.



It is requested that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to the Department of English, UNT, or the College of Music, UNT.



"Change is the handmaiden Nature requires to do her miracles with." - Roughing It, Twain, 1872. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries