|
|
David G. Elieson
David G. Elieson, 75, died Monday night in Dallas. Mr. Elieson was born December 30, 1943 in San Diego, California. He came to Texas in 1964, and was always thereafter a Texan. He loved working with children. Before he finished college, he taught P.E. at the YMCA to kids with learning disabilities. He received a degree in Recreation so he could work with children, but he was put in administration instead. Then he worked for the Boy Scouts of America, but had the same assignment. Then he received his teaching certification, and taught 5th Grade in Sanger and P.E. at Clear Creek in Sanger for 25 years. He loved his job. He also was a Scoutmaster, a counselor at Camp Sweeney, and a bus driver for the Sanger ISD.
Mr. Elieson is survived by his wife Vicky, his children Robert (Siouxsie) Elieson, Jay (Matt) Ragan, Ian (Nikki) Elieson, Marianne Elieson, Chris (Meggan) Elieson and Aaron Elieson and eight grandchildren.
A funeral service is planned for Friday August 30, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (1801 Malone St. Denton, TX) at 10:00am with a visitation from 9-10am at the church. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park, Denton.
On line condolences may be made at
www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019