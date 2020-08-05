1/1
David Glenn Hagan
1949 - 2020
David Glenn Hagan

David Glenn Hagan, 70, of Sanger, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 01, 2020, in Denton, Texas. He was born to John and Mary (Guynes) Hagan on August 07, 1949, in Pineville, Louisiana.

David served in the US Army. He was employed with Sally Beauty for 40 years working as a Loss Prevention Manager. He was the Director of AWANA program at First Baptist Church Krugerville. He was an avid old car lover and master of the grill as well as the king of the jokes.

He is survived by his wife Cathy Hagan, daughter Alaina and husband Adam Gouin of Sanger TX, sons Chad and Jason Hagan, stepdaughter Michelle Southern of Pineville LA, brothers John Hagan of Santa Ana CA, Gary Hagan and wife Diane of Downsville LA, Mike Hagan and life partner Pam of San Antonio TX, sister Marilyn Clifton of Collinston LA, sisters-in-law, Billie Hagan of Monroe LA, and Beulah Hagan of Pineville LA, grandchildren, Jeran and Carson Hagan of Denton TX, Jayden and Alyssa Hagan of Albany LA.

He was proceeded in death by his parents John and Mary Hagan and brothers Jim and Don Hagan, one sister in-law Chris Hagan, one Brother in-law Cliff Clifton.

Services were held at First Baptist Church of Krugerville on Wednesday, August 05, 2020. Visitation began at 1:00 P.M. The funeral service followed at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Sam Redfearn officiating.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
