Sergeant David J.



Fitzpatrick



Sergeant David J. Fitzpatrick passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 in Plano, Texas. He was born on April 7, 1960 in Salem, Ohio to Lloyd C. and Lois J. (Patterson) Fitzpatrick. Sgt. Fitzpatrick married Hyesuk Michelle Park on December 12, 2012.



Sgt. Fitzpatrick was in the Marines and attended North Texas University (now called University of North Texas) graduated with a major in criminal justice. He served The Colony Police Department for 28 years and still had so much passion to serve. David worked as a Patrol Officer, a School Resource Officer, Patrol Sargent, Narcotics Detective, a Bicycle Officer, a Professional Standard Sergeant and a Field Training Officer.



Along with David's distinguished service as both a Police Officer and a Marine, he also had many attributes that could draw anyone in friendship. Chiefly, with his natural sense of humor, he had the ability to ease others burdens. Whether it be a friendly conversation or an off-tempo jokes David had a way of making you laugh both on and off duty. While away from the field David's personal life was anything but boring. Yearly, He and his wife Michelle, enjoyed going to Scarborough Fair, dressing in period costumes and soaking in all the Renaissance had to offer. His love for different cultures were best realized in both the Irish & Korean Cultures. Whether that be indulging in Korean cuisine or enjoying the romantic tunes of the band Celtic Women. David was an avid reader of the Tom Clancy series. His hobbies included bicycling, hiking & kayaking. While some might find solace in getting away from the normal hubbub of life, David found comfort in going home to the countryside where you would find him camping with his grandson in the backyard by the Orchard or working out while watching Jeopardy.



Sgt. Fitzpatrick is survived by his wife, Michelle, step-daughters, Cherry and Yulee, step-son, Andrew, step-grandchildren, Joshua and Joelle, father, Lloyd Fitzpatrick and mother-in-law Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, sisters, Kelly and her husband Kelly Dozier, Darby and her husband Rob Reber. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Janet Trumbull and husband Paul Trumbull.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Denton Church, 1100 Malone St. Denton, Texas. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 14, 2019