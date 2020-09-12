David Joe Harrell
David Joe Harrell, 73, of Denton, Texas and formerly of Waco, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020. A memorial service will be held in Denton, Texas at Central Baptist Church, 2221 N Carroll Blvd on Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at 2pm.
He is survived by his mother, Marie Elizabeth Harrell of Denton; his daughter, Deirdre Ann Coleman and husband, Scott of Waco; his grand-daughter, Lauren Grace Barrett of Waco and sister, Joyce Marie Bellar of Lake Dallas.
The complete obituary is available at http://www.mulkeymasondenton.com/obituary/david-harrell