David Joe Harrell
1947 - 2020
David Joe Harrell

David Joe Harrell, 73, of Denton, Texas and formerly of Waco, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020. A memorial service will be held in Denton, Texas at Central Baptist Church, 2221 N Carroll Blvd on Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at 2pm.

He is survived by his mother, Marie Elizabeth Harrell of Denton; his daughter, Deirdre Ann Coleman and husband, Scott of Waco; his grand-daughter, Lauren Grace Barrett of Waco and sister, Joyce Marie Bellar of Lake Dallas.

The complete obituary is available at http://www.mulkeymasondenton.com/obituary/david-harrell


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
