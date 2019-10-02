|
|
David Leslie Witherspoon
David Leslie Witherspoon was born in Dallas in January 19, 1953. He passed on September 27, 2019 in Aubrey.
"Spooner", as he was known to many, was more than just a man. He was a great man. Ever willing to share anything he had, or do something for someone who needed it, he was a character. He would give the shirt off of his back. He excelled as a metal fabricator as not only a hobby but a source of income for his family. He was a local businessman with his father for many years until his health forced him to retire in 2013. He loved his bass fishing, hunting, race cars of all types, riding Harley's since he was 15, and talking to anyone that would listen.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 42 years, Patsy (Holland) Witherspoon of Aubrey, sons Michael Wayne Maisano of McAlester, Ok, Quentin Witherspoon and wife Michelle of Flower Mound, Texas, and Bert Witherspoon and wife Jana of Providence Village, Texas, grandsons Monty Maisano, Heath Malsbury, Cody Maisano, Mason Witherspoon, Ryan Holliday, Maddox Witherspoon, and Kaiden Woltman, one granddaughter Katherine Holliday, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents David and Maude Witherspoon, and stepmother Mary Anita Witherspoon.
A memorial service will be held at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Chapel (705 N. Locust Denton) on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00PM. Immediately following will be a reception at Providence Village HOA Community Center in Providence Village. All are welcomed to attend.
On line condolences may be made at
www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019