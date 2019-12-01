Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Jackson Cemetery
Krum, TX
David Michael Smith


1953 - 2019
David Michael Smith Obituary
David Michael Smith

David Michael Smith, 66, of Sanger passed away on Nov 26, 2019. He was born on Jan 11, 1953 to parents O.D. (Bud) and Juanell (Howard) Smith in Denton, Texas. A graduate of Ponder High School, he married his high school sweetheart Sylvia Dyann Roberson Smith on Nov 10, 1973. Later that same year they were blessed with twin daughters Dena Michelle and Dana Raquel Smith. He was a welder by trade working for Bell Helicopter until he retired in 2013. He is preceded in death by both of his parents.

David is survived by his wife Sylvia Dyann Roberson Smith, two daughters Dena Michelle Smith and Dana Raquel Smith, all of Sanger. His sister Debra Kay Smith of Stoney, Texas, one uncle Clifton Howard and wife Wanda of Benbrook, TX and three granddaughters Brooklynn Drake Smith, Daelynn Briar Smith and Destiny Briann Smith all of Sanger and numerous family members, friends and loved ones.

A family viewing will be held at DeBerry Funeral Home in Denton on Monday, Dec 2, 2019 from 6-8 pm. A graveside service will be held at Jackson Cemetery in Krum on Tuesday Dec 3 at 10 am.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019
