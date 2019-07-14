David Michael Wacker



David Michael Wacker, 63, of Sanger, Texas passed away on July 9, 2019 at home. He was born on May 28, 1956 in Sherman, Texas to Robert B. and Dolores Nance Wacker.



David was a sweet baby who liked to jabber. He was not afraid to climb, like getting something off the roof top, sometimes at the request of his older brother. He loved to play the piano. He won several debate awards in High School. As an adult he often wished he could be a National Geographic photographer.



David attended school in Snyder and Gainesville, Texas, and Littleton Colorado where he graduated in 1974. He attended the University of Colorado and the University of Denver Sturm College of Law where he graduated in 1982. He was a Criminal Defense Attorney and has worked in Denton since 1983 as a Public Defender.



Personally and as a lawyer, David helped many people and was a true friend.



He is survived by his mother and brother, Bret Wacker of Boerne, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Mark Wacker.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 P.M. Interment will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Gainesville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Denton Humane Society. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 14, 2019