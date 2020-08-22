David Miller Bays



David Miller Bays left this life August 13th, 2020 in Luckenbach, Texas. He was 60 years old.



As the middle, and "favorite" child he embraced the role of referee and orchestra leader from a very young age, always seeming to avoid the trouble that was, invariably, his idea... and that he talked his brothers into almost every Saturday morning. One day the family was watching television and a June Cleaver-like housewife takes a pie from the oven and places it on the window sill. Nine-year-old David asks Mom, "Do you put pies in the window sill?" She said no and David nonchalantly quipped, "Well...they'd thaw faster if you did." No one knows when or why or how David became the favorite....



Modest and unassuming, he was a much better athlete than he ever gave himself credit for. Tennis, skiing, and the 800m in his youth and, in recent years, GoRuck in support of our Veterans. This was his passion, to carry a backpack 50 miles with heavy weights and the names (and units) of veterans to raise awareness and money for veterans in need.



High school years were split between Gwinn High School in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and The American School of Kuwait (ASK). His sense of humor exemplified by his Senior Yearbook quote: "What? Me Worry?" from Mad Magazine's Alfred E. Neuman. ASK was a small K-12 school in Kuwait. As a senior, David would play marbles with the elementary kids before school. Everyday, he would fawn all over the young kids, trading away his "rare" Norwegian Blue, created by the Vikings of antiquity in the fjords above the arctic circle, in a one-for-one trade for an "everyday" marble in the youngsters' bag. There was a long and detailed "story" behind every marble he traded away and the little boys looked at him with amazement as he told it and each was so proud of his new treasure.



At Texas Tech, David studied Finance and embraced his Texas heritage by riding bulls. Yes, riding bulls. Not Urban Cowboy mechanical bulls. Real bulls. Mom was not impressed. But, as the favorite child, she overlooked his staggeringly poor judgment...



After college, David joined the Air Force, serving as a Weapons Director on the E-3A AWACS for 7 years. His assignments included Tinker AFB in Oklahoma and Kadena AB in Japan. He famously was once called out in front of the entire Red Flag debrief. A senior fighter pilot was chewing him out for giving away their aircraft type over the radio. Nobody was supposed to know who they were. David, a young captain at the time, calmly said, "Sir, as soon as you (Classified Tactic) when you turned south, it gave you away. Nobody else does that. If you want to stay unknown, just don't (Classified Tactic)." The embarrassed senior officer slinked back into his seat. The room cheered and for a brief shining moment he was a hero to every AWACS controller in the Air Force. Of course, this also might explain why he ended up leaving the Air Force and going to law school...



Shortly thereafter, he returned to Texas Tech for Law School where he graduated Magna Cum Laud. He worked for several law firms over the past 28 years. He genuinely liked the challenges of his job, but he loved the people he worked with and the clients he helped. Whenever we tried to pin him down with questions like, "What exactly do you 'do'?" we'd get vague answers like, "Uh...you know, lawyer stuff," but his entire demeanor changed when the conversation turned to his clients and coworkers. He truly loved those he worked with.



David was blessed with two children, John and Christina, whom he completely loved and adored.



David loved to travel with his wife, Dawn, and her family and friends. They traveled the world, and if not for David keeping a firm eye on his sister-in-law (twin sister to Dawn) Barbara, she would have arrived to some of the international destinations on the wrong day, or had layovers that would not work even in a perfect world. He would quietly post pictures of "The Twins" on various travels with the most hilarious captions.



Sigh. This whole thing would be soooo much funnier if David were here to help write it. But he's not. Excuse me while I take a moment to collect myself...



David is survived by his wife Dawn Carson Bays, his children John Bays and Christina Bays, his father Brooks "Woody" Bays, his brothers Brooks Bays Jr. and Alex Bays, his niece and nephew Ashley Cumberland and Adam Bays, and his sisters-in-law Barbara Carson and Yvonne Bays. His mother, Elizabeth Roberts Bays and brother-in-law Jim Ness, precede him in death.



David was very much loved by everyone. David was very much adored by everyone. David will be very much missed by everyone. David's memory will live on through all those who loved and adored him.





