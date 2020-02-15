|
David Owen
David was born on December 19, 1979, in Carmel, New York to Robert and Inmaculada (Frontoba) Owen. He attended Midwestern State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and Political Science in 2002. During this time, he met the love of his life, J'Lynne, and the two were married on June 14, 2003. From their union they were blessed with a houseful of children.
David was an amazing father from the moment his oldest son was born, and he treasured fatherhood always. David and J'Lynne built many wonderful traditions and made many amazing memories with their children. One special memory the children have of their dad is camping in the backyard together and listening to his very entertaining bedtime stories. David also enjoyed taking the kids to play at the park, riding bikes together, and exploring museums in cities across the country. David valued the importance of his family having a deeper understanding of other cultures and ways of life, and the family spent much time traveling and learning new things all along the way.
In 2004, David graduated from the Northeast Texas Community College Police Academy and a short time later was hired on with the Titus County Sheriff's Department as a patrol deputy. After a year of service, he relocated to Krum, Texas and took a police officer position with the University of North Texas Police Department. While working his way up through the ranks, David served the department as a patrol officer, as a criminal investigator, and as a supervisor of Support Services, before a promotion to his current rank of Captain in 2016 where he supervised Field Services.
Captain Owen attended several leadership training programs including the 270th session of the FBI National Academy, the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Executive Development Institute, and the Institute for Law Enforcement Administrations School of Police Supervision. He was a certified Texas Master Peace Officer and Police Instructor. He served on UNT's Student Support Task Force and had earned a Police Commendation and the Excellence in Public Service Award, as well as recognition by MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving).
David was known for being a dependable husband, father, colleague, and friend. He cared deeply for his family, his friends, and those around him every day. If you were lucky enough to be in David's life, you always had someone you could call if you needed help. Be it advice, a ride, or a late-night conversation--if you needed David, he would be there for you. David also had a great thirst for knowledge which led him to interesting conversations with many people. He was knowledgeable in many subjects, which made him a great police officer, a wonderful friend, and someone we all looked forward to spending time with.
David is survived by his wife, J'Lynne, his children, Paxton (11), Karis (11), Corbin (9), Ainsley (9), Campbell (7), and Emerson (7), his mother and father, Robert and Inmaculada Owen, his sister, Dianna Owen, and twin brother, Daniel Owen and wife Aja.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 12:00pm to 3:00pm in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 2:00pm at First Denton Church, 1100 Malone Street, Denton, Texas. Interment will follow at Jackson Cemetery in Krum, Texas. There is a donation fund set up for the children through Backing the Blue - Denton for those who would like to contribute. https://www.backingthebluedenton.com/
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2020