David Richard "Dick" Dameron (84) passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019 at The Village Assisted Living Center, in Denton TX. Dick was known affectionately as "Coach" to many athletes, students, golfers and friends across his long and successful career. He was passionate and energetic in his work with young people, touching thousands of lives across 30+ years and three continents, helping student athletes learn to achieve individually and as teammates on his many championship level teams. Dick started his coaching career in Hot Springs, Arkansas, had frequent ventures in the business world and served US service members and families for 11 years, coaching football and basketball teams internationally in DODD High Schools in Europe and Japan. He found and challenged many golf courses along his journeys around the world.



Dick Dameron was born Sept 26, 1934 in Springfield, MO. Parents Jim and Dorothy Dameron saw him excel in all sports through his high school career. He was a passionate patriot, and joined the US Navy after high school, serving on the USS George Clymer during the Korean Conflict. After leaving the Navy Dick attended Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, AR on a basketball scholarship. There he met and fell in love with the Homecoming Queen, Gail Moore. They married June 17, 1956 and were still in love to his dying day. Dick's favorite scripture was Matt 7:7.



Dick was preceded in death by his parents James Kelly and Dorothy Serene Dameron, along with two grandchildren, Kristin Lynn Dameron and Hunter Maguire Dameron. Dick is survived by his loving wife Joan Gail Dameron, two sons and daughter-in-laws, David Kelly and Teresa Maguire Dameron of Lantana, TX, and Robert Kim and Debbie Key Dameron of Lawrence, KS. Dick and Gail have six grandchildren; Aubry Dameron of Lantana, TX, Wesley Dameron and wife Adriana of Vancouver, WA, Cole Dameron and wife Amber of Leonard, TX, Jonathan Dameron and wife Haley of Huntsville, AL, Logan Dameron of Lantana, TX and Krystle Joneson and husband Mike of Omaha, NE; in addition to 12 great grand children Chloe, Luke, Eva, Asher, Noah, Cade, Ty, Hannah, Taylor, and Brynlee Dameron, and Emma and Ava Joneson.



A memorial service will be held at DeBerry Funeral Home Denton, Texas at 11 A.M. on Monday July 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation - Honoring America's Veterans at www.garysinisefoundation.org/veterans/donate Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 7, 2019