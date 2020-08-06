David Scott WilliamsDavid Scott Williams, 61 of Denton passed away at his home on August 4, 2020. He was born in Dallas, Texas to Harold and Della (Huddleston) Williams on August 8, 1958.David was a very loving, faithful and hard working husband, father and grandfather. He died after a very courageous battle with cancer. His joyous spirit touched many lives, from doctors and nurses to other patients. He walked faithfully with the Lord for most of his life and now he walks hand in hand with Him.He is survived by his wife of 42 yrs, Gena of Denton, son, Joshua Williams and his wife Marlyn of Denton, daughter, Angela Crain and her husband Paul of Denton, and 11 grandchildren, Thomas, Cassi, Katy, Ginelle, Taylor, Miranda, Hunter, Braden, Luke, Hadlee and Joshua. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon McCann and family of Nashua, NH and brother Steve Williams and family of Collinsville, TX.Funeral services will be held in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow at Tioga Cemetery in Tioga, Texas.In Lieu of flowers, David's wish is for donations to be made to Daystar on TBN or to Lung Cancer Foundation of America.