Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Park
Denton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Sprayberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wayne Sprayberry


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Wayne Sprayberry Obituary
David Wayne Sprayberry

David Wayne Sprayberry passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Pasadena, Texas. He was born on November 18, 1947 in Lindale, Texas to Bill and Elsie Sprayberry. David married Martha Strange on September 18, 1964 in Denton. He enjoyed wood working, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. David is preceded in death by his daughter Judy Ann, grandson Logan, sisters Janice Hickman, Helen Baker and his parents.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.

David is survived by his wife Martha Sprayberry, son Billy Wayne Sprayberry and wife Tammy, grandchildren Kathleen Weed and husband Josh, Taylor Dampier, Brooke Sprayberry, Jacob Sprayberry, Abby Garza, Destiny Garza, great-grandchildren Reagan, Riley, Emma and Adeline, sisters Martha Fairly and Genie Sprayberry and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -