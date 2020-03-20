|
David Wayne Sprayberry
David Wayne Sprayberry passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Pasadena, Texas. He was born on November 18, 1947 in Lindale, Texas to Bill and Elsie Sprayberry. David married Martha Strange on September 18, 1964 in Denton. He enjoyed wood working, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. David is preceded in death by his daughter Judy Ann, grandson Logan, sisters Janice Hickman, Helen Baker and his parents.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.
David is survived by his wife Martha Sprayberry, son Billy Wayne Sprayberry and wife Tammy, grandchildren Kathleen Weed and husband Josh, Taylor Dampier, Brooke Sprayberry, Jacob Sprayberry, Abby Garza, Destiny Garza, great-grandchildren Reagan, Riley, Emma and Adeline, sisters Martha Fairly and Genie Sprayberry and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2020