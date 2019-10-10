|
Dean Leonard Miller
Dean Leonard Miller of Frisco, Texas, passed away on October 5, 2019, at the age of 55. He was born August 7, 1964, in Dallas, Texas, to Elizabeth Marie (Lutz) and Leo Martin Miller. Dean married the love of his life Ginny at their home in Frisco on July 13, 2019. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, owned and operated his own business Nortex Datacomm, and later worked as a supervisor in the telecommunications industry. Dean loved to surround himself with friends and family at NASCAR races, BBQs, and pool parties. He was a gentleman who treated others with love and respect. With his contagious smile and helping hand, his presence made the world a better place.
Dean is preceded in Death by his mother, Betty L. Miller, who passed November 14, 2009.
Dean is survived by his wife, Ginny Miller of Frisco, Texas; his step-son, Greg Spicer and his wife, Mikaela of Fort Worth, Texas; his father, Leo M. Miller of Denton, Texas; brother, Leo H. Miller and wife Amy of Denton, Texas; and sister E. Michelle Miller and husband Ryan McLauchlin of Richardson, Texas.
Surviving extended family members include uncle Bob Lutz of San Jose, California; aunt Beatrice Brown of Placentia, California; and aunt Mary Lutz of Champlin, Minnesota; uncle Don Miller of Little Falls, Minnesota; aunt Doris Bromenschenkel and husband Gib of Fargo, North Dakota; aunt Marilyn Kapsner and husband Jerry of Little Falls, Minnesota; aunt Roseanne Magnan of Rice, Minnesota; aunt Fran Thoma and husband Ted, of Thompson Falls, Montana; uncle Gerard Miller and wife Vicki of Brainerd, Minnesota; and aunt Ann Marie Maciej and husband Jim of Annandale, Minnesota.
A Memorial Service will be held at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 8520 Main Street, Frisco, Texas, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Wearing red on Friday to honor and show support for our troops was very important to Dean so please continue the tradition by wearing a red shirt to the service.
