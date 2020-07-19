1/
Debbie Sue Runnels
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debbie Sue Runnels

Debbie Sue Runnels of Denton passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Medical City Denton. She was born in Denton, Texas on August 17, 1960 to Arthur and Mary Argo. Debbie worked as a customer service representative and enjoyed being a mother to her 2 sons. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jeffrey David Argo.

A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, 2020 at DeBerry Funeral Directors from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Debbie is survived by her husband James Runnels, sons Russell Sauls and wife Katrina and Justin Runnels, granddaughter Drew Slater, sister Billie Cunningham, Norma Lowry and Sandra Tracy, sister-in-law Brenda Argo and many nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
July 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss I haven't seen her in ages but I remember her as a loving caring funny beautiful woman heaven received an angel I love you all
Mary Cole
Friend
July 18, 2020
It's so hard to put into words, the loss I feel. My heart actually hurts. I am thankful for the love we had for each other. So very glad you were my sister. You were loved by so many. I will always love you.
Norma Lowry
Sister
July 18, 2020
So Sorry To Hear Of Debbie's Passing She Was Such A Sweet Lady That Will Be Missed Dearly ..Sending Hugs And Prayers To Her Family ..
Lorena Trietsch
Friend
July 18, 2020
So beautiful, we love you=–
You will always be in my heart, love you so much
Cindy Lowry
Family
July 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved ones today and always. You were a great friend to me back in the day. God Bless the Argo family and extended family.
RIP Debbie.
Sharron Yeck
Friend
July 17, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. May God surround you with love and comfort during this trying time. My love and prayers to my friend Sandra Tracy and the rest of the family and friends
Victoria Morris
Friend
July 17, 2020
Love and miss you ❤
Michael Tracy
Family
July 17, 2020
We love you Aunt Debbie. Forever in our hearts.
Cindy Lowry
Family
July 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss Debbie was a beautiful lady and I am so thankful that I got to be part of her life with her family I love you Fly with the angels my dear friend
Sandra Cross
Friend
July 17, 2020
Cynthia, So sorry for the loss of your Aunt. Sending my deepest sympathy to your family.
Rebecca Woods
July 17, 2020
So sorry for ur loss my thoughts and prayers are with the family she will be truly missed God Bless the family
Crystal Howard Dillon
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved