Debbie Sue RunnelsDebbie Sue Runnels of Denton passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Medical City Denton. She was born in Denton, Texas on August 17, 1960 to Arthur and Mary Argo. Debbie worked as a customer service representative and enjoyed being a mother to her 2 sons. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jeffrey David Argo.A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, 2020 at DeBerry Funeral Directors from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.Debbie is survived by her husband James Runnels, sons Russell Sauls and wife Katrina and Justin Runnels, granddaughter Drew Slater, sister Billie Cunningham, Norma Lowry and Sandra Tracy, sister-in-law Brenda Argo and many nieces and nephews.