Deborah Ann Locke
Deborah Ann Locke passed away on Monday March 11th, 2019. She was born March 14th, 1967 in Fort Worth, Texas to Joseph and Margaret Patterson.
Deborah is survived by her five children Andrew, Adam, Jose, Carissa, and Emily. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren Kierra, Julius, Jaidyne, Claiyre, Aaliyah, Kalila and Lily.
Deborah was a strong Christian who held tightly to her faith through the good and the bad. No matter the situation, she never let go of her faith in the Lord. Although she had her health complications, she continued to maintain her witty humor and distinguished laughter.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 15th, 2019 at Mulkey - Bowles Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton Texas, at 2 pm.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019