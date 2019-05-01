Home

1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deborah Beckett, 58 of Denton Texas went home to be with our father to be in heaven on Friday April 26th. She is survived by her mother, Ruby Belken of Krum, 3 children Christina, Travis, and Shaun of Denton. She also has 10 grandchildren Joseph, Alexis, Addisyn, Tyler, Trinity, Max, Connor, Grayson, Kimberly, & Brooklyn. Deborah is preceded in death by her husband Michael Hunter, father Billy Alexander, and sister Sherri Husky. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday May 4th at her home in Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 1, 2019
