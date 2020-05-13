Home

Deborah Pittsinger
Visitation
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Deborah Kay (Polk) Pittsinger


1967 - 2020
Deborah Kay (Polk) Pittsinger Obituary
Deborah Kay (Polk) Pittsinger

Deborah Kay (Polk) Pittsinger- 53, of Sanger passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday May 7, 2020. She was born in Dallas on March 19, 1967. She graduated from Denton High School in 1985 and attended college in California. She married the love of her life, Terry Pittsinger on July 23, 1995 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Deborah is preceded in death by her father, Kim Polk and mother, Charlotte (Smith) Polk. She is survived by her husband Terry of Sanger, daughter Monica and husband Colby Marshall of Krum, her sons, Clint Moon and wife Rebecca of Aubrey and Austin Pittsinger of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Her sisters, Kathi Efflandt of Denton, Laurie Hambelton of Austin, Kristy Redmon of Colorado, Lisa Bier of Wills Point, and Stacey Byers of Dallas, her brothers, Tony and Curtis Newsom of Houston, many nieces and nephews and 5 grandchildren, Haylee Moon, Brylee Moon, Easton Moon, Benjamin Bartel and Grayson Pittsinger.

A Memorial visitation was held in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
