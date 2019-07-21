Deborah Terry



Surrounded by her loving family, Debbie Terry, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, July 17, 2019. Debbie was a loving wife to Tim Terry for forty years, mother to four wonderful children and "Bunny" to seven grandchildren. Debbie was one-of-a-kind, a woman of impeccable virtue, passion, strength and dedication to the Word of God. With every breath, she sought to honor Him and bring others to faith in Jesus Christ.



Deborah Anne Floyd Terry was born on January 27, 1951 in Ocala, Florida to Ben and Mary Floyd. She graduated from Dixie County High School and went on to get her undergrad from the University of Florida. She was a proud member of Alpha Delta Pi and although she was born in Florida, she claimed the title of Native Texan for life. Debbie and her husband, Tim, met while both were serving on staff with Campus Crusade for Christ. She traveled the world spreading the Gospel and standing for religious liberties and freedom. Debbie was a pioneer in a plethora of ways, her background and accomplishments read as a novel.



For over 35 years, Debbie invested thousands of hours campaigning for political candidates and was awarded many honors: TFRW "Tribute to Women" Award recipient, National Eagle Award recipient- presented by Phyllis Schlafly, Eagle Forum and Denton County Volunteer of the Year Award in 2017 and co-recipient of the 2017 Chairman's Award to name a few.



Debbie is survived by her husband, Tim Terry and four children: Ben Terry of Plano, TX (wife Laura and children Ethan, Elaina); Juliana Sletten of Denton, TX (husband Kyel and children Brooks, Faith); Elizabeth Hasty of Charlotte, NC (husband Stewart and children Ellie Grace, Gunner, and expecting baby); Hannah Terry of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by her two sisters, Linda Hatch (husband Bobby) and Benjie Bowman, as well as a myriad of beloved sisters and brothers in Christ scattered around the world. Her loved ones grieve her temporary separation, miss her beautiful countenance, contagious smile and spirit, celebrate her well-lived life, and eagerly await our forever family reunion.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Denton Bible Church, (2300 E. University Drive, Denton, TX). Following the service, the family will receive guests. Flower can be sent directly to Mulkey-Bowles Montgomery Funeral Home (705 N. Locust St. Denton, TX 76201) or a donation can be made in her honor to two ministries Debbie was passionate about: Mark and Pat Terry with Campus Crusade for Christ (https://give.cru.org/0042024) or The Texas Prayer Caucus (https://cpcfoundation.webconnex.com/stateprayer).



On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 21, 2019