Della Derichsweiler Knabe
1939 - 2020
Della Derichsweiler Knabe

Della Derichsweiler Knabe peacefully entered the Kingdom of Heaven on July 10th, 2020. She is reunited with the love of her life Fred, daughter Janell, sisters Lorene and Vick and brothers Raymond and Deke. She leaves behind sisters Delores and Cathy, sons Terry, Chris, Jack and his wife Sally, grandchildren Nick and his wife Caitlin, Monica, Kat and her husband Devvon, Megan, Olivia, Ellison and Carter, great-grandchildren Paisley, Augie, Azzy, Leighton, Owen and a grandson to be born in a few weeks. Della was a nurses aide at Muenster Memorial Hospital, and then ran the Knabe household until the children were grown. Della re-entered the working world as a bartender at Ranchland in Flower Mound and then Circle R Ranch in Flower Mound where she eventually oversaw kitchen operations at the guest ranch. Della loved to fish, play slots, crochet, work jigsaw puzzles, and support the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Cowboys. Her biggest love was for the Texas Rangers Baseball Club and she would follow them on TV or the radio, and she also loved to go to games. Pudge Rodriguez was her favorite Ranger, with Elvis Andrus as a close 2nd.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 15th from 5-6:30 at DeBerry Funeral Home in Denton with a rosary service from 6:30-7 (Due to space limitations, the visitation needs to be come and go, the rosary service will have space available). Funeral will be Thursday, July 16th, 10 am at Saint Marks Catholic Church in Argyle. Burial will be at Graham Argyle Cemetery immediately following mass. Please brings masks for inside use. Due to the COVID restrictions everyone MUST WEAR A MASK, and there is a limit of 80 people in the funeral home. So please limit your visit to a few minutes to allow other to pay their respects also.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to any cancer organization as Della and several of her family members and friends were and are affected by different types of cancer.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
JUL
15
Rosary
06:30 - 07:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
JUL
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
Saint Marks Catholic Church
JUL
16
Burial
Graham Argyle Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
