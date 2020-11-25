Deloris June (Shotwell) MatthewsDeloris June (Shotwell) Matthews 86 of Denton Texas passed away on November 21, 2020, in Denton. She was born in Dallas, Texas to A.B. and Ruby Shotwell on January 28, 1934.She was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all. Mostly she was known as Memaw to everyone she came in contact with.She was married to Jimmy Matthews on June 9, 1950. They had and raised five children; Jimmy Jr, Alford, Sandra, Lisa, and Chris. They all moved to Denton in 1963. She worked with the Denton ISD in the Cafeteria for 18 years and retired to take care of her husband. She was a member of Hope Community Church (previously known as First Church of the Nazarene), she taught Sunday school, and was church treasury and many other jobs during her 56 years as a member.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jim, sons, Jimmy Matthews, Jr, Chris Matthews, granddaughter Nicole Chapman, and grandson Corbin Akin, brothers, Alford B Shotwell, Paul Shotwell, and Russell Shotwell.She was survived by her children Alford and Laura Matthews, Sandra and Rusty Reid, and Lisa and Ralph Akin all of Denton. Grandchildren Aaron and Shannon Matthew of Pea Ridge, Arkansas, James and Amy Matthews of Puyallup, Washington, Lauren and Geoffrey Brown of Rhome, Texas, Jessica and Donnie Vu of Lewisville, Texas, Andrew and Devan Matthews of Denton, Texas, Morgin and Jeff Brasher of Denton, Texas, and Anthony Akin of Denton, Texas. Great Grandchildren, Katie Matthews, Lee Matthews, Hannah Matthews, Stormi Matthews, LeAnne Matthews, Ethan Matthews, Emilee Vardaman, Peyton Vardaman, Jack Vu and Jordy Brasher. She is also survived by one brother Charles Fitzegerald, many nieces and nephews and many friends that were extended family.She will be missed by all. Thank you to Medical City of Denton, Denton Presbyterian hospital and Denton Rehab Center for taking good care of her in her last days.The family will receive friends on Saturday November 28, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at Hope Community Church of the Nazarene. Funeral Service will then follow at 10:00 am. Interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Texas following the funeral.