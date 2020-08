Delwyn Ray HiggsDelwyn Ray Higgs 75 of Denton passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Cottonwood Nursing and Rehab. He was born in Slidell Texas to Robert Frank and Lois Geneva Dempsy Higgs on February 17, 1945. He attended Decatur Baptist College. Before retirement he was a Heating and Air-conditioning repair man.Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Slidell Cemetery in Slidell, TX. He is survived by 3 children and cousins, H.R. Pruett and Robert Pruett.