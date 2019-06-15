Denise Bowles



Services for Denise Bowles will be on June 17, 2019 at Broecker Funeral Home with a visitation starting at 9:00 AM and Celebration of Life starting at 10:00 AM..



Denise Bowles passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at 64 years of age. Born to Dennis and Doris Payne in 1955, Denise lived all over the country with her parents and sister. From an early age, Denise's love of education became apparent. As a child, she looked forward to school each day and couldn't wait to return home to teach the day's lessons to her younger sister.



Denise met her husband, Gary Bowles, at Southwest Church of Christ in Austin, Texas her senior year of high school and the two married in 1976. Together they raised two daughters. Denise was a loving mother who cherished time with her family. No matter what sport, activity, or competition her girls participated in, Denise could be found in the stands cheering them on. She was also a grandmother to two young grandchildren. Though her time with them was brief, she showered them with enough love for a lifetime.



Denise obtained a Bachelors in Elementary Education at Southwest Texas State University (renamed Texas State University) in 1977 and a Masters in Elementary Education from the University of North Texas in 1982. During her 40+ years as an educator, she touched the lives of hundreds of students. In 2012, she became a student teacher supervisor at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and continued to do so until her diagnosis in February of this year.



Those who knew Denise could tell you she was a gentle and patient person. She was known by family and friends for her bargain-hunting, knitting and gift-giving. However, above all she would want you to know that she was a faithful Christian. Denise enjoyed using her talents (especially knitting) to help people in need.



Denise is survived by her husband (Gary Bowles), parents (Doris and Dennis Payne), sister (Doreen Myers), daughters (Kristen Bowles-Johnson and Katie Cavender), and grandchildren (Juliet and Conley Cavender). Additionally, she leaves behind many extended family and friends who she cared for dearly.



To honor Denise's love of education, the Denise Bowles Endowed Scholarship has been created at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. The scholarship will be awarded to one education student each year in perpetuity. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the endowment online or by mail.



To donate online, go to https://give.evertrue.com/umhb/umhbgiving. After entering your payment information, you will be prompted to enter "Optional Gift Details." There, specify the designation as "Endowed Scholarship," and in the special instructions field write "Denise Bowles Scholarship."



To donate by mail, send checks to UMHB, Attn: Kelly Boggs, 900 College Street, Belton, TX 76513 and indicate that the donation is intended for the Denise Bowles Scholarship.



Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home, Salado, Texas. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary