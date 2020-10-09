Dennis Oliver Jr.Dennis Oliver Jr, a Sergeant with the Highland Village Police Department died unexpectedly on October 2, 2020 at the age of 49 from complications from Covid-19.Dennis was born in Marshall, TX on August 7, 1971 to Dennis Oliver Sr. and Laronia Lipscomb Oliver. He accepted Christ at an early age and attended Pine Bluff Missionary Baptist Church and sang with the gospel group, Spiritual Temptations. He attended Marshall High School where he was active in football and choir. He later attended Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, TX where he became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He later received his degree in Criminal Justice from Texas A & M - Texarkana. On May 1, 1994, he married the love of his life, Antoinette Jackson Oliver. Their family was made complete with the births of their sons Desmond in 1995 and Donievin in 1997. In 2003, Dennis joined the Highland Village Police Department where he became a beloved member of the department and community at large. In 2004 Oliver was promoted to Corporal and then Sergeant in 2007. During his 17 years of service Sergeant Dennis Oliver received many awards, which include an Emergency Care Attendant Award (2018), Master Peace Officer Award (2011), Officer of the Year Award (2004), Field Training Officer Award (2004), Rookie of the Year Award (2003), and Educational Achievement Award (2003). During his career, Sgt. Oliver received 60 commendations for his exemplary service to the community. These commendations represent the City's community policing model and include volunteering his time at events and fundraisers, assisting citizens with flat tires, treating a grieving family with professionalism and compassion, apprehending suspects, and overall creating a safer community in Highland Village. Oliver was known for his love of a good meal, his infectious laugh, and his ability to bring clarity to any situation.Dennis was a devoted Christian husband and father. In 2017, Dennis became a Deacon at New Life Community Church in Little Elm, he also served in the Men's Ministry, HOP Ministry and Music Ministry as a bass guitarist. He loved supporting and attending his sons' football games throughout they years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Dennis will be remembered for his gentle but firm nature, his level headedness, smile and sense of humor.Dennis is survived by his Wife, Antoinette; Sons, Desmond and Donievin, his Mother, Laronia; Sisters, Anithia (Dirk), Lavonia (Tony) and Shunda (DeWayne) and Sister in Law, Shantelle (Armand); his Grandfather, Charles Sr. and Mother in Law, Denise (Alvin); Daughters in Love, Saidee and Madelyn; Adopted Son in Love, Keian; 7 Nieces, 5 Nephews and host of other Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. He is preceded in death by his Father, Dennis Sr; his Grandmother, Lillie; Mother in Law, Frankie and Father in Law, Roy.Visitation will be October 9, 2020 at 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm at People's Funeral Home and Chapel, 1122 Mulberry, Denton TX 76205.Services will by October 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at New Life Community Church, 25631 Smotheran Rd., Frisco TX.