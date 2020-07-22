1/1
Dennis Wayne Ferrell
1945 - 2020
Dennis Wayne Ferrell

Dennis Wayne Ferrell, 74, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, beloved husband of Betty McGill-Ferrell, entered into Heaven, July 19, 2020 after a long illness. He was born November 11, 1945, in Denton, Texas to J.C. and Georgia (Richards) Ferrell. In high school he was an avid athlete and competed regularly as a pole vaulter with hopes of eventually going to the Olympics. In 1964 after high school, Dennis enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was recruited for the Corps track team. His hopes for an athletic career were ended, however, after he served a tour of combat duty in Vietnam. While there, he was wounded twice, and was awarded both the Purple Heart and Gold Star. He attained the rank of Sergeant prior to his honorable discharge in 1967. Dennis then earned his bachelor's degree from North Texas State and taught school for several years, after which he became an independent home builder and contractor, and served in a number of civic positions. Prior to making his home in Fort Smith he lived in Texas and Colorado. He was a member of Rye Hill Baptist Church in Fort Smith.

Funeral service is 10:30 am, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Rye Hill Baptist Church with burial with military honors in the U.S. National Cemetery under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home of Fort Smith. A viewing will be held from 4-7PM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the funeral home.

Survivors include his wife Betty of the home; brother, George (Eunice) Ferrell of Shady Shores, TX; son, Jeffrey Ferrell of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Andrea Ferrell of Lewisville, TX; grandchildren, Zac Ferrell of Lubbock, TX and Brianna Ferrell of McKinney, TX and a stepson, Brian McGill of Pueblo, CO, whom he loved as his own.

The family offers a special thanks to Rye Hill pastors, Michael Franklin and Steve Stewart for their faithful visits that were full of love, prayer and much laughter; and Mercy Hospice Fort Smith for their excellent care of Dennis over the last several months.

Because Dennis spent much of his life quietly helping others the family requests memorials in Fort Smith to be made the Benevolence Fund at Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11512 Old Hwy 71, Fort Smith, AR 72916.

Online tributes may be made to www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 22, 2020.
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Rye Hill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker-Putman Funeral Home

1 entry
July 23, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
