Dennis Wayne Wood



Dennis Wayne Wood, 69, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home in Carrollton with his family by his side. He was born in Lubbock, TX to Lila Fern and Winfred Wayne Wood. on July 8,1951.



Dennis was a private man that believed in hard work and living a good honest life. He was raised on a family farm in Cooter, Missouri and later moved to TX where he started his own drywall company that he ran for around thirty years before retiring. His favorite pass time was spending time with his family. He had a big heart and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



Dennis is survived by his daughter, Amanda Wood, son, Nathan Wood, sister Denise Rose, two nieces and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Larry Joe Coleman.



No service is planned at this time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store